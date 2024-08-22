Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Aug 22, 2024 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2024 2:48 PM

Price Tower's Starting Auction Bid Listed for $600,000

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson
Frank Lloyd Wright's Price Tower in downtown Bartlesville has been placed on an online auction site with a starting bid of $600,000.
 
The 19-story skyscraper was posted on the auction website Ten-X.com Thursday afternoon. The auction is scheduled to officially begin Oct. 7 and run through Oct. 9.
 
Cynthia Blanchard of Copper Tree, LLC, purchased the Price Tower in 2023 from the nonprofit Price Tower Arts Center. She announced the auction on Tuesday — after facing intense scrutiny with mounting debt, selling irreplaceable artifacts, laying off staff, providing notice to tenants to find other arrangements and closing the doors to the public.
 
This is a developing story. See below the graphic for previous coverage of the Price Tower.
 
 
 
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
 
 

Cynthia Blanchard Defends the Price Tower on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Takes Legal Action Over Price Tower Collection Sales; Cynthia Blanchard Responds

 

Blanchard Addresses Price Tower Closing Rumor

 

Tenants Begin Moving Out of Price Tower

 

Price Tower Set for Auction on Ten-X Platform


« Back to News