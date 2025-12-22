Posted: Dec 22, 2025 6:00 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 6:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 3700 block of Woodland Rd. on Monday afternoon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. to an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. Officers immediately provided aid and a tourniquet to the injured individual. Bartlesville emergency services transported the individual to a Tulsa hospital. The individual’s condition is unknown.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Bartlesville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

This is a developing story.