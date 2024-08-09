Posted: Aug 09, 2024 12:49 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 1:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The owner of Bartlesville's Price Tower says the Frank Lloyd Wright landmark is not closing, yet, but it is a possibility.

Cynthia Blanchard spoke with Bartlesville Radio Friday afternoon. She says her ownership group is having to make some difficult decisions, including reducing operations and staff at the Price Tower, but they are hoping it is a temporary set-back in light of what she calls "attacks."

Blanchard confirmed Price Tower has sent notifications to tenants about the financial difficulties, in hopes that the existing tenants can find other arrangements if the tower has no choice but to close

Blanchard says the Price Tower is not currently for sale, but she is open to offers