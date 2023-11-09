Posted: Nov 09, 2023 2:35 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2023 2:35 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest announces that David Nickel has been named president for the bank in Bartlesville effective Feb. 1.

Nickel has over 20 years’ banking experience, including 15 of those years at Arvest. He currently holds the title of executive vice president and commercial loan manager, overseeing the lending function for the Bartlesville region. He also brings a diverse set of skills from his involvement in equity markets, overseeing finances for an international company, and lending experience in the agriculture and energy industries. Nickel is a native of Bartlesville and is connected to the community through his volunteer commitments.

Nickel will replace Kim Moyer, who is retiring as president of the bank effective Jan. 31.

“David has been an important part of Arvest Bank in Bartlesville for many years, most of that time spent in management roles, and the last several years on the executive team,” said Moyer. “His ability to strategically work with commercial customers and guide our credit and loan teams has been stellar. I'm thrilled that David was selected to lead the bank in Bartlesville and know that he is committed to helping Arvest customers with all of their financial needs.”

Nickel spent eight years as a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command where he served as personal security and protection for the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is an Operation Iraq Freedom Veteran. Nickel is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and the Graduate School of Banking (University of Wisconsin).

“I am honored to be part of the great team that Arvest Bartlesville has assembled,” said Nickel. “From graduating from Bartlesville High School and moving back after college, this town and the surrounding communities are part of who I am. I am thankful for Kim’s steady and unwavering leadership during her time here in Bartlesville. She did a fantastic job and I wish her a great future.”

Nickel is active in local development, serves on boards of directors, and is a leader in not-for-profit programs and other community service. David and his wife Shannon live in Bartlesville and have four children.