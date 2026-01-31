Posted: Jan 31, 2026 10:57 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 11:17 AM

Nathan Thompson

One person was hospitalized and a firefighter briefly became trapped during a structure fire early Saturday morning in Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Fire Chief HC Call, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1500 block of Southwest Oak Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes and encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions.

The sole resident of the home was transported by Bartlesville Ambulance Service to a Tulsa-area hospital. Call says he does not have an update on the resident’s condition at this time.

During firefighting operations, one firefighter became disoriented inside the structure and declared a Mayday. Call says the firefighter was able to self-extricate and was transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center as a precaution. The firefighter has since been released and is reported to be doing well.

Crews remained on scene until approximately 9:54 a.m., when the last units cleared. Call says the home is more than likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the fire marshal was still on scene later Saturday morning.

Call says he will provide additional information as it becomes available.