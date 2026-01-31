Posted: Jan 31, 2026 7:32 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

UPDATE:

Silver Alert-Missing Person Update at 12:23PM. 74-year-old Donna Jackson was found to be safe and with a friend in Bartlesville. Officers have verified she is doing ok and family has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a Bartlesville woman.

Donna Jackson was last seen Friday evening leaving her residence with her two dachshunds wearing a blue stocking cap and blue jeans. Jackson is 74 years old, 5-1 and 130 pounds. Jackson has gray hair and gray eyes.