Posted: Jan 31, 2026 7:32 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 1:48 PM
Update: Silver Alert Issued for Bartlesville Woman
Ty Loftis
UPDATE:
Silver Alert-Missing Person Update at 12:23PM. 74-year-old Donna Jackson was found to be safe and with a friend in Bartlesville. Officers have verified she is doing ok and family has been notified.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a Bartlesville woman.
Donna Jackson was last seen Friday evening leaving her residence with her two dachshunds wearing a blue stocking cap and blue jeans. Jackson is 74 years old, 5-1 and 130 pounds. Jackson has gray hair and gray eyes.
Jackson does have dementia. If you have any information, call 911.
