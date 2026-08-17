Posted: Aug 17, 2026 5:35 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 5:35 PM

Brian McSweeney

Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor discussed the upcoming bond election next Tuesday during Monday evening's meeting of the Bartlesville Board of Education.

Voters within the BPS school district will vote on a $41 million bond proposal that would provide funding for building and equipment projects, as well as buses and transportation vehicles.