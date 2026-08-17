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Nowata County News
Posted: Aug 17, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 10:08 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Implement Burn Ban
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners have issued a county-wide burn ban.
During a regular meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning, the board voted to institute a burn ban that will be in effect until Aug. 30.
The Nowata Fire Department implemented a city-wide burn ban for Nowata last week, due to the extreme heat and dry conditions. That ban is still in effect.
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle says he believes the decision to implement the ban should be up to the fire department.
Outdoor grilling, welding, grinding and gas torch work are permitted as exceptions under the ban.
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