Posted: Aug 17, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 10:08 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have issued a county-wide burn ban.

During a regular meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning, the board voted to institute a burn ban that will be in effect until Aug. 30.

The Nowata Fire Department implemented a city-wide burn ban for Nowata last week, due to the extreme heat and dry conditions. That ban is still in effect.