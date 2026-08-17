Posted: Aug 17, 2026 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

In the spring, the Board of Osage County Commissioners signed off on a grant application to make improvements to a rural water treatment plant just outside of Barnsdall. This is part of a community development block grant and on Monday, JT Darling with INCOG gave an update as to how that was coming along.