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Osage County

Posted: Aug 17, 2026 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 3:11 PM

Osage Co Commissioners Get REAP Project Update

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Ty Loftis
In the spring, the Board of Osage County Commissioners signed off on a grant application to make improvements to a rural water treatment plant just outside of Barnsdall. This is part of a community development block grant and on Monday, JT Darling with INCOG gave an update as to how that was coming along.
 
Darling also informed the Board that the application deadline for REAP grants this year is Friday, October 9. 

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