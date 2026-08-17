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Nowata County News

Posted: Aug 17, 2026 2:23 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 2:23 PM

Nowata Co. Approves Agreement With Cox

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Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners approved a franchise agreement with Cox Communications Monday morning to allow them to do business with customers on the Nowata side of the Washington-Nowata County line.
 
Conner Carroll, Manager of Government Affairs at Cox Communications, discussed the need for a franchise agreement.
 
Cox Communications has multiple agreements with surrounding counties, such as Washington and Rogers Counties, as part of a rural broadband expansion project.
 

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