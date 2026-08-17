News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 17, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 2:08 PM
OCSO Helping Hominy and Others With Dispatch
Ty Loftis
During Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, an agreement was signed allowing for the county to assist with dispatch services for the City of Hominy.
During the citizen's input portion of the meeting, Sheriff Bart Perrier said the sheriff's office largely dispatches for the entire county.
Perrier said for small towns, it is difficult to have dispatchers on hand at all times, in addition to the many certifications it takes to get the job.
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