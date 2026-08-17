Posted: Aug 17, 2026 9:59 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is inviting local women to join their ranks as they prepare for a busy holiday season and ongoing community outreach.The organization will host its next general meeting and a special membership drive on September 1 at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters located at 101 North Bucy Avenue, directly catty-corner from the Lighthouse.

Women of all ages and backgrounds who are looking for a meaningful place to volunteer are encouraged to attend. While some view the Auxiliary as a group that simply meets monthly, local leaders emphasize that the organization operates directly at the street level."We are a group of women that come together to support the mission of the Salvation Army," said Edith Perez, highlighting the hands-on nature of the group. "We do a lot."

The Auxiliary is the driving force behind several major local initiatives

Holiday Campaigns: Coordinating local Angel Tree programs, setting up community Christmas trees to collect funds, and organizing volunteer bell-ringing teams.

Behind-the-Scenes Prep: Facilitating the upcoming Red Kettle Kickoff event in November.

Thanksgiving Outreach: Preparing all the pies and desserts for the annual community Thanksgiving lunch.

Youth and Support Programs: Volunteering with the Red Shield Youth Center, local food banks, and social services.

The Auxiliary also utilizes a mobile canteen truck to serve free meals and offer emotional support throughout the community. This trailer is deployed both for routine outreach and during critical emergencies.The local impact was heavily felt during a major tornado a couple of years ago, where local Salvation Army teams provided widespread relief.