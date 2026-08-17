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Posted: Aug 17, 2026 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 10:43 AM
Washington County Commissioners Conclude Business Before the Coffee Cools
Chase Almy
If you blinked during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning, you might have missed the entire thing. Lasting just a hair over 15 minutes, the board channeled their inner speedrunners to unanimously approve every single item on the agenda. The rapid-fire governance included saying a fond, likely rust-dusted farewell to a 1999 Ford Truck from Emergency Management, giving the thumbs-up to County Clerk Annette Smith’s request to bump up purchase card limits, and successfully divvying up the highly anticipated Alcoholic Beverage Tax allocation. Even the District Attorney’s July depository balances were swiftly nodded through before anyone could even think about checking their watches.
The lightning pace continued into the Commissioners' Reports, which were predictably jam-packed with the glamorous local government duo of road maintenance updates and various board trainings scheduled throughout the month. The commissioners also officially acknowledged a hefty stack of support letters for the Lake and Recreational Access Program, featuring enthusiastic cameos from the Department of the Army and Representative Judd Strom, proving that everyone really just wants a nice day out by the water. After breezing through cash fund estimates, utility easement permits, blanket purchase orders, and routine claims under New Business, the gavel fell. The meeting was adjourned, likely setting a county land-speed record for county productivity.
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