Posted: Aug 12, 2026 6:17 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 6:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to name Laura Sanders as interim city manager and discussed the next steps to find a permanent replacement for former City Manager Mike Bailey, who suddenly resigned last week.

Sanders has served as assistant city manager since April 2024. She began her career with the City of Bartlesville in 2015 as a human resources manager. Sanders was promoted to human resources director in 2019.

She says she is honored to be named interim city manager

Sanders was appointed as acting city manager immediately following Bailey's resignation, which is allowed under city charter. Wednesday's action by city council empowered Sanders to take all management roles in the position.

Additionally, the council began discussion about the process to find and hire a permanent replacement. Council directed Sanders to update the job description for city manager.

Mayor Jim Curd says once the description is approved, his preference is to first post the opening for internal candidates.