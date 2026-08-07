Posted: Aug 07, 2026 11:44 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2026 11:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey resigned effective immediately Friday after 21 years with the city.

In a resignation letter addressed to Mayor Jim Curd and the City Council, Bailey says he is pursuing opportunities outside of the city. He described serving as city manager as "the greatest honor of my professional life."

"After considerable reflection I have decided to pursue other opportunities outside of the City of Bartlesville," Bailey wrote. "Accordingly, please accept this letter as my resignation, effective immediately."

Bailey said he has "complete confidence" in the city's leadership team and employees, adding that Bartlesville "is well positioned for the future because of their commitment and talent."

"It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as the City Manager for the City of Bartlesville," Bailey wrote. "For the past 21 years, I have had the privilege of serving in what I believe is the finest municipal organization in Oklahoma."

Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders will serve as acting city manager and oversee the city's day-to-day operations to ensure municipal services continue without interruption, according to a city news release.

Mayor Jim Curd thanked Bailey for his years of service and expressed confidence in Sanders' leadership during the transition.

"We appreciate Mr. Bailey's service to the community and wish him luck in his future endeavors," Curd said. "I know I speak for the Council in saying we have full confidence in Ms. Sanders to serve as acting city manager during this transition. Her experience, leadership, and commitment to our organization will help ensure continuity of operations and the high level of service our residents expect."

Bailey closed his letter by thanking city leaders for their trust during his tenure.

"Serving the citizens of Bartlesville has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this remarkable organization," he wrote.