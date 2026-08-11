Posted: Aug 11, 2026 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in rural Sand Springs after deputies responded to the report of shots fired Monday evening. It is alleged that David Stanworth made threats to a victim and her property. She also stated Stanworth displayed a firearm during a confrontation with another victim.

As the victim attempted to flee to a nearby residence, it is alleged Stanworth shot in her direction. Once officers arrived on scene, they heard approximately five to six gunshots coming from the area and were being directed at them.

Additional law enforcement personnel responded and helped establish a perimeter to help bring the incident to an end. After a long standoff, Stanworth surrendered and was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Upon being booked into the Osage County Jail, Stanworth was booked on nine counts of shooting with intent to kill, reckless handing of a firearm and being in possession of a firearm while under the influence. The investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be brought.