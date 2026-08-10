Posted: Aug 10, 2026 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will close the northbound U.S. Highway 75 ramp to westbound U.S. Highway 60 in Bartlesville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repairs.

ODOT says those who are travelling northbound on Washington Boulevard (U.S. Highway 75) and need to go westbound on Adams Boulevard (U.S. Highway 60) should locate an alternate route during this time.