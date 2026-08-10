Posted: Aug 10, 2026 3:30 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 3:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a car while under the influence of alcohol.

44-year-old David Woodward was charged on Monday with aggravated DUI. Woodward also faces misdemeanor charges of unsafe lane use, obstructing driver's view and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities performed a traffic stop on Woodward's vehicle due to the car crossing the center line twice and nearly hitting a curb. Authorities allegedly observed multiple indicators of Woodward being under the influence through Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs).

Woodward's BrAC (Breath Alcohol Concentration) level was allegedly at 0.16.