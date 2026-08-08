Posted: Aug 08, 2026 4:56 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2026 4:56 AM

Tom Davis

Lincoln Electric will hold a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 408 U.S. Highway 60 near the Bartlesville airport.

The company is seeking applicants for entry-level Wiring Technician positions, along with other entry-level jobs. Applicants should come prepared to interview and potentially be hired on the spot.

Those attending should bring identification, including a driver’s license and Social Security card or a passport. Lincoln Electric also offers free health care benefits.

Applicants are encouraged to complete an application on Lincoln Electric’s website and submit a resume to careers@le1949.com before the hiring event.