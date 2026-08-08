Posted: Aug 08, 2026 3:18 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2026 3:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools will host a reception Aug. 19 to officially dedicate the arena at the Bartlesville High School Agriculture Center in honor of former Superintendent Chuck McCauley.

The Chuck McCauley Arena Dedication Reception will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 with dedication remarks scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at the BHS Agriculture Center, near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue/Jim Bohnsack Avenue.

The event will recognize McCauley for his contributions to the school district and his role in advancing agricultural education. He served as superintendent from 2016-2026.

Community members are invited to attend the reception and dedication ceremony. Light refreshments will be served before the remarks.