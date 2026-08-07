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Osage Nation
Posted: Aug 07, 2026 4:47 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2026 8:49 AM
2025 Osage Nation Audit Released, Congess Responds to Executive Order
Ty Loftis
The 2025 Osage Nation audit was presented to Principal Chief Joe Tillman on Thursday. Results showed a clean audit and produced more than $7.2 million in retained revenue. This represents the amount of money that wasn't spent by the end of the 2025 fiscal year and is now available for future appropriations. Tillman had the following to say on the completion of the audit:
"While the audit identifies additional retained revenue, the Nation still faces a significant budgetary shortfall unless and until I receive a revised budgetary outlay from the Osage Nation Congress."
On Friday afternoon, the Osage Nation Congress released a statement in response to Tillman's executive order issued earlier this week declaring the state of emergency. The statement said in part the Osage government is not financially stressed and the government isn't in a state of emergency.
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