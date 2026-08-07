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Osage County
Posted: Aug 07, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2026 2:39 PM
Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for what looks to be a standard meeting.
During Monday's meeting, there will be consideration to sign a resolution to advertise for north stall barns at the fairgrounds. There will also be consideration to purchase a Kawasaki lawn mower for the fairgrounds. That will cost just over $15,000.
There will also be an acknowledgment to move forward with the electronic application for the Pawhuska P3 program for the Pawhuska Hospital.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
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