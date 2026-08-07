Posted: Aug 07, 2026 11:47 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2026 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

A Ramona man was sentenced on Friday afternoon to five years in the Department of Corrections after setting up a camera in the victim's bedroom closet. District Judge Linda Thomas says John Dougherty must serve all five years. Dougherty was also given a $1,000 fine and the victims in the case were granted a lifetime protective order against Dougherty.

Defense Attorney Peter Knowles argued that Dougherty admitted the crime from the beginning and was taking it seriously. Because the 67-year old defendant had no criminal history, Knowles argued for a probationary term.

Assistant District Attorney Zoe Gullett read two victim impact statements. Gullett said has seen first-hand the pain, hurt and anger the crime has caused the two victims.

In January 2025, Dougherty set up a camera in a bedroom closet and took videos of two individuals engaging in sexual acts.