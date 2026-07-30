Posted: Jul 30, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 2:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Independence, Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 44 years in prison for the 2020 killings of two men whose bodies were found inside a crashed vehicle.

24-year-old James Gofourth was sentenced last week after entering a no contest plea in April to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment without admitting guilt.

Prosecutors say Gofourth was 18 years old when he shot and killed 27-year-old Tyler Cook and 24-year-old Rodricus Dawson on Oct. 16, 2020.

Authorities say Cook and Dawson were found dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into an apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Independence. A third person was injured in the shooting.