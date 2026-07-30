Posted: Jul 30, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has named Dr. Kevin Osborn as its sixth president, succeeding Jim Dunn, who was recently elected general superintendent of The Wesleyan Church.

The university's Board of Trustees announced Osborn's appointment Thursday following a presidential search conducted by the board's executive committee. Interim President and Board Chair Dr. Yorton Clark said the search focused on identifying a leader committed to Christian higher education and the university's mission.

"Throughout this process, we sought more than an accomplished leader," Clark said in a statement. "We prayed for someone whose life demonstrates a deep love for Christ, unwavering commitment to biblical truth, and a clear calling to Christian higher education."

Osborn will officially assume the presidency Aug. 17.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in Christian higher education, having served in executive and academic leadership positions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Fuller Theological Seminary, Friends University and Asbury Theological Seminary. Since joining Oklahoma Wesleyan in 2019, Osborn has been a member of the university's executive leadership team, where he helped oversee strategic initiatives, enrollment growth and institutional planning.

An ordained minister in the Wesleyan tradition, Osborn holds a doctorate in education from the University of Kansas, a master's degree in Christian leadership from Asbury Theological Seminary and a bachelor's degree from Friends University.

In a statement, Osborn said he and his wife, Michelle, were honored to lead the university.

"It is a tremendous privilege to lead an institution with such a rich legacy of biblical truth, academic excellence, and Kingdom impact," Osborn said. "I believe our best days are ahead because of the extraordinary people God has brought together at OKWU."

The university said Osborn's family has longstanding ties to the institution. One daughter is an Oklahoma Wesleyan graduate, while another is currently enrolled as a student.

Clark said the board is confident Osborn will continue building on the university's momentum.

"The mission of Oklahoma Wesleyan University has never been stronger," Clark said. "We are confident Dr. Osborn will build upon that momentum with humility, wisdom, and faithful leadership."

Osborn succeeds Dunn, who led Oklahoma Wesleyan before being elected general superintendent of The Wesleyan Church, the denomination with which the university is affiliated.

Photos courtesy Oklahoma Wesleyan University.