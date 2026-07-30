Posted: Jul 30, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

A homeless man who settled for a guilty felony plea of committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 in 2022 is now being charged with failing to comply with the sex offender registration act.

In January, Micky Washburne reported to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and registered as a sex offender. Washburne was supposed to make weekly check-ins at the sheriff's office to confirm where he was sleeping at night.

It is alleged when officers completed an audit in March to see who had been making weekly check-ins, they observed Washburne hadn't checked in since the initial visit. Officers went to the address Washburne provided, but nobody answered the door. Officers went a second time in mid April and nobody answered. This is when a warrant was issued for the defendant's arrest.