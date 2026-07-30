Posted: Jul 30, 2026 1:12 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman is facing felony charges of trafficking methamphetamine and being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. This comes after Christy Benson was the passenger in a vehicle early Wednesday morning that officers pulled over because its center brake light was allegedly out.

As officers spoke with Benson, a K-9 officer gave a positive alert, allowing officers to search the vehicle. Officers located a large amount of methamphetamine in Benson's purse.

An affidavit states a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and multiple small baggies with methamphetamine were also located. Benson stated that the purse and belongings inside were for her personal use. After weighing the baggies together, it is alleged Benson had 60 grams of methamphetamine in her purse.