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Posted: Jul 29, 2026 7:51 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 7:51 AM
Paws, Claws, and Bingo Calls
Chase Almy
Get your daubers ready and practice your loudest victory shout, because the Washington County SPCA is hosting its 2026 Summer Bingo Bash on July 31st at the Bartlesville Community Center. Benefiting our community’s homeless animals, who sadly lack the opposable thumbs required to play for themselves. This evening promises high stakes and high sugar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. sharp, giving you just enough time to grab a seat before the $1 50/50 Mini-Bingo starts at 5:45 p.m., while the main event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Between dabbing your cards, you can bid on sweet treats in the dessert auction, gorge on concessions, or test your luck with various raffles, all while supporting a paws-itively great cause.
Whether you're a casual player or a ruthless bingo shark, there’s a ticket level for your competitive spirit. General admission is a mere $15, which snags you a 10-sheet packet of bingo glory, though true addicts can buy extra packets for just $5. If you’re feeling like the top dog, gather seven friends and drop $275 for a VIP table; this elite status lets you skip the check-in line entirely and includes your extra bingo packets, plus food and drink vouchers pre-staged at your table. Make sure you save a fiver for the final showdown at the end of the night: Blackout Bingo, where a $500 cash prize awaits one lucky winner. To secure your spot and help keep the local fluffballs happy, contact the WCSPCA at (918) 336-1577 or visit www.wcspca.org.
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