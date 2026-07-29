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Posted: Jul 29, 2026 7:47 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 7:47 AM
Final Call: Veterans Day T-Shirt Design Contest
Chase Almy
Time is running out for local artists and creators to honor our nation’s heroes, with only two days left to submit entries for the 2026 Veterans Day Celebration T-shirt Design Contest. Organizers are calling for original artwork that celebrates the courage, sacrifice, and dedicated service of our Veterans. Aspiring designers must act quickly to finalize and submit their ideas, as the deadline is strictly set for July 31, 2026. The window is rapidly closing, and organizers emphasize that absolutely no late entries will be accepted.
The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift certificate, and their artwork will be featured as the official design for this year's Veterans Day celebration apparel. These exclusive T-shirts will officially go on sale in the hospital gift shop starting September 11, 2026. Most importantly, your creativity will help support a deeply meaningful cause, with all proceeds from the sales directly benefiting the Bluestem Medical Foundation. With just 48 hours remaining, don't miss your chance to use your artistic talents to give back to those who have given so much.
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