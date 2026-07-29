David Kent Austin has announced his candidacy for the Ward 2 seat on the Bartlesville City Council which is currently held by Larry East.
In a social media post, Austin said his guiding question as a council member would be, "What's best for Bartlesville?" He pledged to seek input from residents, city staff and fellow council members before making decisions.
Austin said he believes Bartlesville's knowledgeable and engaged citizens are key to the community's continued success and said he looks forward to working with them to help the city thrive.