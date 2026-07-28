News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Jul 28, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 2:50 PM
Pawhuska Student Enrollment Next Week
Ty Loftis
Enrollment is set for Pawhuska students beginning next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Family members will be able to enroll their student from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the elementary cafeteria.
New students will need to bring immunization records, a birth certificate, contact information from the previous school and a CDIB card if it applies. Parents or guardians of returning students can enroll on the Sylogist website if they desire. They can begin doing that on Monday.
All seventh grade students will need to show proof they have taken the Tdap vaccine before being allowed to go to school. If a student doesn't have a Pawhuska address, they will need a transfer. Enrollment must be complete and submitted before receiving a schedule.
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