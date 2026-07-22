Posted: Jul 22, 2026 7:41 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 7:41 AM

Chase Almy

The reunion of the decade just keeps rolling, with Cross Canadian Ragweed announcing a brand-new Oklahoma show at Durant's Choctaw Grand Theater on October 10 to cap off an insane 2026. It’s been a monumental 15 months since the Red Dirt legends reunited, packing stadiums from Texas to Georgia and checking off a massive bucket-list gig at Red Rocks. If you want to catch the Durant show, you'll need to move fast when general tickets drop this Friday on Ticketmaster. But don't sweat it if you miss out, they're already locked in for early 2027's Mile 0 Fest and are working on a third annual "Boys from Oklahoma" stadium bash in Stillwater.

For fans wanting to relive the magic that kicked off this massive run, Ragweed is officially dropping "Live & Loud at Boone Pickens Stadium" on August 22. Releasing exclusively on vinyl, the album captures the raw energy of their historic 2025 homecoming shows. They won't just be celebrating the release sitting at home, either; that exact same day, they’ll be teaming up with Turnpike Troubadours to bring their stadium-shaking lineup to the University of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.