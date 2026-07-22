Posted: Jul 22, 2026 7:09 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 7:49 AM

Chase Almy

The Simple Freedom officially celebrated its grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location at 309 E. Don Tyler Avenue in downtown Dewey. The boutique is centered on the idea that style should be simple, comfortable, and confidence-inspiring, offering a curated selection of clothing, accessories, gifts, and home décor. The business aims to create a welcoming shopping experience while encouraging customers to embrace a simpler, more intentional lifestyle.

Community members, local officials, and supporters gathered for Tuesday's ribbon cutting to welcome The Simple Freedom to Dewey's growing downtown business district. Owners say the shop is about more than retail, striving to provide quality products while building lasting relationships with customers and becoming an active part of the local community.