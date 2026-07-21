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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 21, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 3:00 PM
Nowata City Drug Receives Commendation From State
Brian McSweeney
For 130 years, Nowata City Drug has been a cornerstone of the Nowata community.
Established in 1896, Nowata City Drug is a place not only to receive care but has also become a place for people to come together.
During a ceremony on Tuesday, District 10 Representative Judd Strom awarded a commendation straight from the Governor's Office congratulating Nowata City Drug on 130 years of business.
Sharyl Hewitt has been with Nowata City Drug for 30 years and has worked for two different owners, Wayne Clark and current owner Wyatt Lively. Lively took ownership of City Drug in 2019 after Clark's retirement.
Nowata City Drug has been in the same location in downtown Nowata since 1954.
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