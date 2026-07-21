Posted: Jul 21, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 2:36 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

A proposal to temporarily halt the development of data centers, wind farms, solar farms and battery storage facilities in Montgomery County, Kansas failed to gain enough support during Monday's County Commission meeting, following weeks of public discussion over the issue.

The proposed moratorium has been a point of debate among county commissioners and residents as officials consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of large-scale energy and technology projects.

County Administrator Jonathan Booe presented commissioners with an overview of the potential impacts of data centers, discussing both economic opportunities and infrastructure concerns

Booe says data center developers often seek to become good corporate neighbors by investing in local communities. As an example, he pointed to Pryor, Oklahoma, where a data center company purchased a new fire engine for the city. He also outlined potential challenges associated with the facilities, including increased demand on the electrical grid

Commissioner Phil Clubine says he is not opposed to data centers but believes a temporary moratorium would give county officials additional time to evaluate potential projects and their impacts

Commissioner Robert Bever says he would prefer to hear specific proposals from developers before supporting a moratorium

More than 10 county residents addressed the commission during the public comment period. Most voiced support for temporarily pausing development while the county studies the issue.