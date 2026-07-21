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Osage County
Posted: Jul 21, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 1:54 PM
Osage Co Purchases Altering Slightly
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed a letter to participate in the State's P-card program during Monday's meeting. While the Board only signed a letter stating their desire to participate in the program, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt talked about what the card would be used for.
During citizen's input, department heads wanted to make sure they knew how the cards were to be used. County Clerk Christina Talburt attempts to clear things up.
It is unknown when the county may receive the P-cards.
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