Posted: Jul 21, 2026 1:33 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 1:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 25 election is quickly approaching.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says voter registration applications must be received by midnight Friday, July 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 25 Runoff Primary Election, Special City of Bartlesville election and Special Bartlesville Public Schools election.

To be eligible to register, applicants must be U.S. citizens, Oklahoma residents and at least 17½ years old. However, voters must be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day to cast a ballot. House says applications submitted after the July 31 deadline will be accepted but will not be processed until after the Aug. 25 election.

House says applicants will receive written notification once their application has been processed. Approved applicants will receive a voter identification card by mail, while those whose applications cannot be approved will receive a letter explaining the reason.

Anyone who has not received a response within seven days of submitting an application should contact the Washington County Election Board, House says.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from another Oklahoma county or from another state must complete a new voter registration application to update their registration. Those who have moved within Washington County may update their address online through the OK Voter Portal or by submitting a paper voter registration application.

Online voter registration is available through the OK Voter Portal for applicants with a current and valid Oklahoma driver's license or state identification card. Paper applications are available through the Oklahoma State Election Board, the Washington County Election Board, most tag agencies, post offices and public libraries.

Facebook page. The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 918-337-2850 or email washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. Information also is available on the Washington County Election Board's