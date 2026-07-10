Posted: Jul 10, 2026 2:56 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 2:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled for Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners will discuss and appropriate action for an award from the State of Oklahoma to Wyatt Lively, transfer surplus lots to the Nowata Economic Development Authority and remove former City Manager Melanie Ward’s name from City of Nowata bank accounts and add newly named City Manager Marie Gorley’s name.

Gorley was announced as Nowata’s City Manager in last month’s meeting.

The commissioners will also possibly take action on Escrow for OMAG (Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group) worth approximately $21,500, sign the RS2 contract and possibly declare equipment items as surplus for the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners will possibly take action on a purchase order request for a Grasshopper Mower worth approximately $19,000 from No Limit Power Sports.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, located at 435 S. Cedar St.