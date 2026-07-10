Posted: Jul 10, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The world's largest amateur rodeo starts up at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska next week. The 80th annual Cavalcade Rodeo will start Monday and run all week with the finals performance taking place on Sunday.

Monday evening features a queen's horsemanship contest and beginning Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. there will be a rodeo performance. Those will take place through Friday. Evening rodeo performances will start on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. That will conclude with the finals on Sunday and Chairman Jeff Bute explains what it takes to get to that final day.

A unique part of Cavalcade is the queen's contest in which ten contestants compete for the crown. The Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Pageant Association recognized Cavalcade as the rodeo of the year, which Bute says is a big deal because they generally only recognize PRCA sanctioned events. Bute says despite being an amateur rodeo, the queen contestants who compete have the ability to compete with anyone.

Bute says with five generations of families having been to Cavalcade, Pawhuska is thankful to have an event such as this. Bute expects this year's Cavalcade to be special, much like the others.

For those interested in attending, an all access armband costs $119. If interested in an armband for only the rodeo, that costs $48.75. Those five and under get in free. Single day tickets are also available.