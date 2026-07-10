Posted: Jul 10, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The Board will consider signing a disaster emergency proclamation for the storm damage that occurred last weekend. There will also be consideration to sign a contract to purchase property located at 1011 W. Main Street and 1101 W. Main Street in Pawhuska in the amount of $450,000.

The Board will also have the option to sign a moratorium that would halt construction on the data center in Osage County through the end of the year.