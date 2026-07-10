Posted: Jul 10, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 10:05 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a busy meeting scheduled for Monday morning, with a disaster declaration and a letter opposing a transmission line project on the agenda.

Following the July 4 severe storms that packed winds above 85 mph in parts of the county, the commissioners are expected to sign a disaster emergency proclamation to potentially open up additional funding for relief and recovery efforts.

The commissioners are also expected to address a letter to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission opposing the Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project from American Electric Power. The project would include a high-voltage electric transmission line that would traverse portions of northern Washington County.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to receive several monthly reports from county agencies and discuss withdrawing a grant application for a generator at the courthouse.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.