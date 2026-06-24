Posted: Jun 24, 2026 8:47 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 8:47 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Amateur Radio Club will host the annual "Field Day" June 27th at Johnstone Park, 100 N Cherokee Ave, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Club President Paul Reedy said, "The setup time is at 9:00AM Saturday. The actual transmitting begins around 1:00PM and will continue until about 6:00PM or so, that we can pack up before dark." He added,"The club will order food for members present later around noon. Cost per meal will be $5 be present about 12-1PM to get on the meal list."

This field day will provide the general public an opportunity to observe amateur radio on the air. If you have an interest in Amateur "Ham" Radio, or would like more information, this will be a great opportunity to learn and take part in several radio activities during the afternoon. Stations on site will include a CW (Morse Code), SSB (Single Side Band) and VHF (2Meter) radio. Area Licensed operators will be on hand to demonstrate operations, and answer your questions about Amateur Radio.

Paul said the Field Day is held all over the United States on the fourth weekend in June where over 725,000 amateur operators in the U.S. (Over 2.5 million throughout the world) demonstrate their ability to provide emergency communications during times when natural disasters (such as hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires) eliminate normal communications. Amateur operators can and do provide emergency communications for Red Cross, Salvation Army, Emergency Management, Hospitals, and other agencies when needed. This annual event is the climax of the week long "Amateur Radio Week" sponsored by the ARRL, the National Association for Amateur Radio.