Posted: Jul 13, 2026 3:19 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 3:19 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata will shut off the town's water supply on Tuesday shortly after 9 a.m. due to critical water line repairs.

There is currently no estimated time on planned repairs to the water lines. The City reminds residents to expect outages.

Updates on the water line repair will be posted on the City of Nowata's social media accounts and through the MyNowata Community Alert System.