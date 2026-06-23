Posted: Jun 23, 2026 3:18 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 3:19 PM

Brian McSweeney

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Trash routes for Friday customers will be in service Wednesday, July 1. The city says Friday route customers should have their trash at its collection place no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday.