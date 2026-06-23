Posted: Jun 23, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 3:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Police Department is accepting applications for a full-time police officer.

Applicants must be between 21-45 years old, have a full-time CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training) certification, pass multiple tests including a background check and must have no felony convictions or domestic violence incidents.