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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 23, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 3:05 PM
Nowata PD Seeking Full-Time Officer
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Police Department is accepting applications for a full-time police officer.
Applicants must be between 21-45 years old, have a full-time CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training) certification, pass multiple tests including a background check and must have no felony convictions or domestic violence incidents.
The Nowata Police Department announced they are offering a $5,000 bonus as a sign-on incentive for CLEET certified new hires after completing one year of service with the department.
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