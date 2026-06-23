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Posted: Jun 23, 2026 12:54 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 12:54 PM
WCSO Warns of New Phone Scam
Brian McSweeney
The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents about a recent scam.
According to a Facebook post from the WCSO, a scam caller is impersonating "Sergeant Anthony Goodheart" and requesting personal information.
The WCSO reminds residents that they will not call anyone and request personal information. They remind residents to not provide personal details, hang up immediately and report suspicious calls to the Sheriff's Office.
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