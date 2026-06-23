Posted: Jun 23, 2026 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 10:28 AM

Chase Almy

The Field Printing Museum in Hominy is celebrating America’s 250th birthday July 3rd and 4th with a hands-on history experience where visitors don’t just look at history behind glass, they get to get their hands on it. Guests can help print their own collectible copy of the Declaration of Independence using the museum’s rebuilt 1906 Chandler & Price letterpress press. No fancy apps, no “print to PDF” button, just old-school printing the way they did it back in the day.

The event highlights the story of Mary Katherine Goddard, the Baltimore printer whose name appeared on the 1777 broadside version of the Declaration. The first 250 copies printed will be individually numbered keepsakes. The free celebration includes admission, demonstrations, printing participation and supplies at the Field Printing Museum, located at 109 W. Main St. in Hominy, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Photo Courtesy: Field Printing Museum