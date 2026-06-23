Posted: Jun 23, 2026 9:27 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two people were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck on New Prue Road in Osage County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday on New Prue Road just north of Imperial Boulevard. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brandon Sallee, of Tulsa, failed to yield and turned in front of a motorcycle driven by 66-year-old John E. Simpson, of Tulsa. The motorcycle struck Sallee’s vehicle.

Simpson and a passenger on the motorcycle were seriously injured. Neither were wearing helmets.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

News Director’s Note: This story has been updated after a corrected report was received by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.