News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 23, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 9:08 AM
Elder Care to Host Free Scam & Fraud Protection Seminar with Lori Fullbright
Tom Davis
Elder Care in Bartlesville is hosting a free community seminar to help residents protect themselves against the growing threat of modern scams and fraud.
With fraud tactics constantly evolving, local families are invited to learn how to stay one step ahead of scammers. Lori Fullbright, anchor/reporter from KOTV-News on 6, will talk about current scams targeting individuals and local families, red flags and warning signs to watch out, for and practical safety strategies for both online activities and everyday life.
Elder Care's Free Scam & Fraud Protection Seminar with Lori Fullbright is July 9 at 1:00 PM. While the event is free, RSVPs are highly encouraged to secure a spot. Contact Information: For more information or meeting times, community members can call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.
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