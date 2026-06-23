Posted: Jun 23, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care in Bartlesville is hosting a free community seminar to help residents protect themselves against the growing threat of modern scams and fraud.

With fraud tactics constantly evolving, local families are invited to learn how to stay one step ahead of scammers. Lori Fullbright, anchor/reporter from KOTV-News on 6, will talk about current scams targeting individuals and local families, red flags and warning signs to watch out, for and practical safety strategies for both online activities and everyday life.