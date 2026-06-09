Posted: Jun 09, 2026 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

State Representative Judd Strom is seeking re-election. Strom represents District 10 and has served in that position since 2018. Strom says the eight years have flown by and during that time he has gained a lot of experience.

Strom is proud of the fact he has been able to cut the size of government from 54,000 employees to 32,000 employees. He was also proud of the fact they have been able to improve the safety of roads and bridges. Strom says some of this legislation might not be the flashiest news, but it is just as important.

If elected back into office, Strom says he will continue working on projects he has already started such as rural water programs. Strom says for those still thinking about who to vote for, his experience should tell the story.

For more information about Strom's campaign, you can visit Strom for State Representative on Facebook.

(Photo Courtesy of Strom for State Representative Facebook Page.)